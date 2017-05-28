Ulster MFC: Cavan goals sink Monaghan 28 May 2017





Cavan 3-14

Monaghan 1-15

Cavan recovered from a three-point half-time deficit to beat Monaghan and claim the local bragging rights in this evening's Ulster MFC quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni Park.

James Smith and Cian Madden bagged second half goals as the Breffnimen qualified for a semi-final against either Armagh or Down. Tiarnan Reilly also netted for the hosts in the ninth minute, but Monaghan fought back to take a 0-11 to 1-5 lead into the interval.

Ruairi Curran and Reilly gave the winners an early 0-2 to 0-0 lead before Dean Connolly and Sean Burns levelled for Monaghan, who had the benefit of a preliminary round win over Fermanagh. Cian Madden and Burns traded scores before Reilly fisted home to give Cavan a 1-3 to 0-3 advantage.

A brace of Oisin Pierson points extended the home side's lead to five before the Farney County hit eight unanswered points per Burns (four), Aaron Mohan, Dean Connolly and captain David Hanley to put themselves in a strong position at the break.

But Cavan resumed with points from Ryan Coyle, Patrick Lynch, Pierson and Curran to regain the lead by the 38th minute before Smith's goal made it 2-9 to 0-11.

A Ryan McAllister goal for Monaghan in the 52nd minute left just two points in it, 1-14 to 2-13, but Madden's reply two minutes later sealed Cavan's win.