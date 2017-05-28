Mugsy's London championship debut ends in disappointment 28 May 2017



Owen Mulligan made a surprise Connacht SFC debut for London today.

Wearing the number 26 jersey, the former Tyrone star lined out at wing forward against Leitrim at the revamped McGovern Park in Ruislip, barely a week after he had ruled out such a prospect. In what was his first championship appearance since 2012, he scored a point, but couldn't save the Exiles from a 0-16 to 3-10 defeat.

'Mugsy' became eligible to play for Ciaran Deely's side after lining out for Fulham Irish in a club intermediate hurling championship game last month.