Double blow for Donegal as Murphy and McGee injured in same game 28 May 2017





Donegal's Neil McGee and Michael Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Neil McGee and Michael Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Michael Murphy and Neil McGee have both emerged as doubts for Donegal's Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone on June 18 after sustaining injuries in the same club game this afternoon.

All-Ireland winning captain Murphy hobbled off with a knee injury in the 20th minute of the All-County League Division 1 clash between Glenswilly and Gaoth Dobhair at Pairc Naomh Columba, with Gaoth Dobhair defender McGee also coming off with a back injury early in the second half.

Gaoth Dobhair went on to win on a 0-22 to 2-13 scoreline.