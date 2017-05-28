Double blow for Donegal as Murphy and McGee injured in same game
28 May 2017
Donegal's Neil McGee and Michael Murphy.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Michael Murphy and Neil McGee have both emerged as doubts for Donegal's Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone on June 18 after sustaining injuries in the same club game this afternoon.
All-Ireland winning captain Murphy hobbled off with a knee injury in the 20th minute of the All-County League Division 1 clash between Glenswilly and Gaoth Dobhair at Pairc Naomh Columba, with Gaoth Dobhair defender McGee also coming off with a back injury early in the second half.
Gaoth Dobhair went on to win on a 0-22 to 2-13 scoreline.