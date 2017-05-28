Connacht SFC: Leitrim's net gain as Exiles exit

28 May 2017

Leitrim's Darragh Rooney wins possession against London.
©INPHO/Garry McManus.

A brace of goals from substitute Ronan Kennedy edged Leitrim past London at revamped Ruislip, 3-10 to 0-16.

The Exiles, for whom Tyrone's three-times All-Ireland winner Owen Mulligan was handed a start wearing the No.26 jersey, made a real fight of it and scored three times more often than the winners, but it was goals from Kennedy (2-2), who joined the action in the 40th minute, and debutant Darragh Rooney that ultimately secured Leitrim a semi-final date with Roscommon in three weeks.

Rooney's 22nd-minute major made it 1-5 to 0-3 but with influential captain Liam Gavaghan - who registered eight times in total - and Conor Doran on target for the hosts, the gap was just two at the short whistle, 1-6 to 0-7, Damien Moran spearing three first-half points for Brendan Guckian's charges.

As the underdogs’ belief soared in front of a capacity crowd, Rory Mason (2), Mulligan and Gavaghan pointed and the Exiles roared into a 0-12 to 1-7 lead but Kennedy's goals in the 51st and 54th minutes proved decisive in the end, although spirited London, who go into the Qualifiers, never gave up.

Leitrim - B Flynn; M McWeeney, R Gallagher, P Maguire; J Rooney, D Wrynn, O Madden; S Moran, D Moran (0-3); D McGovern (0-1), B Gallagher, R O'Rourke; K Beirne (0-2, 1f), C Gaffney, D Rooney (1-2). Subs: R Kennedy (2-2) for C Gaffney, W McKeon for R Gallagher, G Plunkett for D Moran, N Plunkett for O Madden, C Cullen for S Moran. 

London - G McEvoy; P Butler, M Carroll, A McDermott; M Jordan, R Jones, Ciaran Dunne; C Og Greene, L Gavaghan (0-8, 3f); O Mulligan (0-1), M Gottsche (0-1), J Branagan; R Mason (0-4, 1f), C Doran (0-2), C Coyne. Subs: K Hughes for C Doran, G Crowley for M Carroll, D Carrabine for Ciaran Dunne, Colin Dunne for M Jordan.

Referee - N Mooney. 




Most Read Stories

Mayo GAA club left heartbroken by young player's passing

Kerry footballer served ban for failed drug test

Double blow for Donegal as Murphy and McGee injured in same game

Liam Rushe's ankle socks have everyone talking

Reunion for Offaly's 1997 football heroes

McGlinchey eager to build on Cork performance


Android app on Google Play