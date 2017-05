Liam Rushe's ankle socks have everyone talking 28 May 2017





Dublin's Liam Rushe.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Dublin's Liam Rushe.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Dublin centre back Liam Rushe caused a stir with his choice of footwear for today's Leinster SHC quarter-final against Galway.

Was he trying to set a new GAA fashion trend by wearing white boots with ankle socks?

Liam Rushe with white boots and ankle socks!

@JoeyCan88 starting to pull the strings @LiamRushe would want to pull his socks up... errr what socks?? #DUBvGAL

— Diarmuid Connolly (@dermoc123) May 28, 2017

Canning running the show. Biggest talking point though; is Liam Rushe taking it too far with ankle socks? #Dublin #Galway #brave pic.twitter.com/s2prCEWaHM — Paddy Stapleton (@pasaint) May 28, 2017

Can just about handle pundits wearing no socks on tv, but this Liam Rushe ankle socks mullarkey needs its own analysis on @TheSundayGame !! — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) May 28, 2017

What view will the Central Appeals Committee take on Liam Rushe wearing ankle socks in championship?? #throwthebook #48weekban #GAA — Denis Farragher (@Dennnnyboy) May 28, 2017

Liam Rushe wearing ankle socks? #Ambitious — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) May 28, 2017

@officialgaa please impose a ban/fine on Liam Rushe for wearing ankle socks. This needs to be nipped at the bud @Galway_GAA @DubGAAOfficial — Martin Costello (@MurtCos) May 28, 2017

Liam Rushe's white boots and ankle socks are not a good look — Rory O'Keeffe (@roryokeeffe_99) May 28, 2017