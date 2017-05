Team news: Cavan minor side unveiled 28 May 2017





Cavan's Oisin Pierson. Cavan's Oisin Pierson.

Cavan boss John Brady has unveiled his team to face Monaghan in tonight's Ulster MFC quarter-final derby at Kingspan Breffni Park (throw-in 7pm).

Full-forward Patrick Lynch from Crosserlough is a member of the county U17 side which have reached next month’s Ulster final against Tyrone.

Cavan (Ulster MFC v Monaghan): Gary O'Rourke; John Cooke, Patrick Meade, Evan Fortune; Philip Rogers, Cormac Timoney, Ryan Coyle; Ronan Patterson, James Smith; Ruairi Curran, Cian Madden, Danny Cusack; Oisin Pierson, Patrick Lynch, Tiarnan Reilly.