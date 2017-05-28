Dungloe ladies GAA ball washes up in Outer Hebrides 28 May 2017





Arthur Heyes with the Dungloe ladies ball! Arthur Heyes with the Dungloe ladies ball!

A football belonging to the Dungloe ladies football team in Donegal has been found washed up on a beach in the Outer Hebrides!

The missing ball was found on the island of North Uist by Arthur Heyes, who has got in touch with Dungloe GAA club via Facebook. The ball was in 'perfect condition', he said, despite its epic journey across the sea.

"Yesterday I found washed up on a beach in North Uist, Scotland, a fully inflated, perfect condition ‘Dungloe Ladies GAA’ football. Either one of your ladies has a particularly powerful shot (throw? punt? I’m not really up on the rules) or the ball has survived a seaborne journey of hundreds of miles.

“Respect to the quality of your Gaelic footballs,” he said.