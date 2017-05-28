Dungloe ladies GAA ball washes up in Outer Hebrides

28 May 2017

Arthur Heyes with the Dungloe ladies ball!

A football belonging to the Dungloe ladies football team in Donegal has been found washed up on a beach in the Outer Hebrides!

The missing ball was found on the island of North Uist by Arthur Heyes, who has got in touch with Dungloe GAA club via Facebook. The ball was in 'perfect condition', he said, despite its epic journey across the sea. 

"Yesterday I found washed up on a beach in North Uist, Scotland, a fully inflated, perfect condition ‘Dungloe Ladies GAA’ football. Either one of your ladies has a particularly powerful shot (throw? punt? I’m not really up on the rules) or the ball has survived a seaborne journey of hundreds of miles.

“Respect to the quality of your Gaelic footballs,” he said.

 




Most Read Stories

Mayo GAA club left heartbroken by young player's passing

Kerry footballer served ban for failed drug test

Double blow for Donegal as Murphy and McGee injured in same game

Liam Rushe's ankle socks have everyone talking

Reunion for Offaly's 1997 football heroes

McGlinchey eager to build on Cork performance


Android app on Google Play