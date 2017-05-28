Ulster MFC: Derry draw first blood 28 May 2017





Derry's Richie Mullan and Tyrone's Daniel Millar.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry's Richie Mullan and Tyrone's Daniel Millar.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Derry 0-18

Tyrone 1-14

Oisin McWilliams starred as Derry came from behind to edge out Tyrone in this afternoon's Ulster MFC quarter-final at Celtic Park.

Played as a curtain-raiser to the senior encounter between the same two counties, the game was an exciting affair which saw Tyrone take a 0-9 to 0-6 lead into the break, only for the hosts to come back strongly in the second half. Derry had fashioned a four-point lead before a late PT Cunningham penalty left them hanging on for the win. Tyrone, the Ulster league champions, finished with 14 men after corner back Peadar Mullan received a second yellow card with nine minutes remaining.

Darragh Canavan, son of the legendary Peter, was very prominent in the first half and opened the scoring from an early free. Derry replied with points from Patrick Quigg, Oisin McWilliams and Alex Doherty to take a 0-3 to 0-1 lead before the Red Hands hit five in-a-row per Cunningham, Matthew McGuigan, Peter McCartan, Jude Campbell and Daniel Millar to lead by 0-6 to 0-3 after 21 minutes.

Back came Derry to level through scores from Declan Cassidy, McWilliams and John Paul Delvin, but a trio of points from Cunningham and Canavan (two) left Tyrone in the driving seat at the interval.

Damian McErlain's Oak Leafers had regained parity within eight minutes of the restart thanks to efforts from Oisin McWilliams (two) and Richie Mullan before Ruairi Gormley edged the visitors back in front. But points from sub Lorcan McWilliams, Padraig McGrogan, Quigg and Mullan saw Derry surge four clear before Cunningham's penalty made for a tense finish.

Antrim stand between Derry a third successive Ulster MFC final appearance.

Derry: Oran Hartin; Conor McCluskey, Oran McGill, Sean McKeever; Conleth McShane, Padraig McGrogan (0-1), Simon McErlain (0-1); Oisin McWilliams (0-4, 1 forty-five), Dara Rafferty; Patrick Quigg (0-3, 2f), Declan Cassidy (0-1), Jon Paul Devlin (0-1); Richie Mullan (0-2), Alex Doherty, Cormac Murphy. Subs: Lorcan McWilliams for R Mullan, 21mins (B/S 28 mins); Ben McCarron for A Doherty, 30mins; Lorcan McWilliams (0-3, 2f) for C Murphy, 30mins; Martin Bradley for S McKeever, H/T; Mark McGrogan for JP Devlin, 44mins; Fergal Mortimer (0-1) for D Cassidy, 44mins; Tiarnan Walsh for F Mortimer (Clac k Card) 59mins.

Tyrone: Lorcan Quinn, Ciaran Brenn, Antoin Fox Peadar Mullan; Damian McGuigan, Conall Grimes, Conall Devlin; Brian McNulty (0-1), Ruairi Gormley; Matthew McGuigan (0-1), Peter Og McCartan (0-1), Daniel Millar (0-1); Jude Campebll (0-1), PT Cunningham (1-2, 1 pen), Darragh Canavan (0-3). (Subs) Adam Connolly (0-1) for R Gormley, 48mins; Conor Quinn for J Campbell, 51mins;Oran Mallon (0-1) for B McNulty, 55mins; Oran Sludden for M McGuigan, 58mins.

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).