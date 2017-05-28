Kerry footballer served ban for failed drug test 28 May 2017





Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

updated: 11.00am

Kerry footballer Brendan O'Sullivan has found himself at the centre of a drugs test controversy today.

A statement from Kerry GAA revealed that the Valentia clubman served a suspension in the aftermath of a routine Sport Ireland doping control test following the Kingdom's defeat to Dublin in last year's Allianz League final. The statement was issued this morning after the Sunday Independent reported that an inter-county footballer from a 'prominent county' had failed a drugs test last year.

"Sport Ireland can confirm that the Irish Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has determined that an inter-county footballer committed an anti-doping violation," a Sport Ireland spokesperson told the newspaper.

"The Irish Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel is expected to deliver its reasoned written decision shortly. Until such time as that reasoned written decision is delivered, Sport Ireland will not be making any further comment."

Kerry GAA says the results of the test indicated a rule violation, adding that the subsequent findings of Sport Ireland accepted that the rule violation was not intentional and the resultant suspension has been served.

The Kerry statement read: “On the 24th of April 2016, Brendan O’ Sullivan (Valentia Young Islanders & Kerry) underwent a routine Sport Ireland doping control test following the Allianz League final.

"The results of the test indicated a rule violation. Brendan O’Sullivan fully cooperated in assisting Sport Ireland.

"The subsequent findings of Sport Ireland accepted that the rule violation was not intentional and the resultant suspension has been served. Sport Ireland is expected to deliver a written decision shortly.

"All involved with Kerry GAA are delighted to see Brendan back playing football. Kerry County Committee and Team Management will be making no further comments until the Sport Ireland report has been issued.”