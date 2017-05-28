Tullamore GAA gives its backing to O'Connor Park naming rights deal 28 May 2017





Offaly supporter Daire Spollen eyes up the goalposts from the sideline after his county's Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Tipperary at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/John Kelly. Offaly supporter Daire Spollen eyes up the goalposts from the sideline after his county's Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Tipperary at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/John Kelly.

Tullamore GAA club has granted the Offaly county board permission to finalise a deal with regard to the naming rights of O'Connor Park.

Tullamore, who lease the county grounds to Offaly GAA, gave the go-ahead to the arrangement at an EGM on Friday night. The decision was made "without recourse to a vote".

A statement released by 'The Blues' yesterday read: "In 2002, Tullamore GAA Club signed a 35-year lease with Offaly county board for the use of O’Connor Park and there were aspects of that arrangement which some of our membership sought clarification on in light of the request from Offaly county board.

"With those matters resolved, the club was delighted to facilitate an agreement between Offaly county board and a potential naming rights partner.

"The arrangement is one from which all of Offaly GAA stands to benefit and Tullamore GAA Club wishes all parties every success as they move to conclude a deal."

It's understood that Offaly GAA has a major sponsor in place and is set to follow in the footsteps of Cavan, Carlow, Wexford, Mayo and Westmeath in selling the naming rights of their county ground.