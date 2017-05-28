Mayo GAA club left heartbroken by young player's passing 28 May 2017





Breaffy GAA - the club of Mayo star Aidan O'Shea - has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of its youngest members.

Twelve-year-old Faye Lavin, who was part of Breaffy's U14 girls' football team and was a sixth class pupil of the local St. John's National School, died suddenly on Thursday.

All activities involving Breaffy GAA over the weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

Faye will be laid to rest in Breaffy Cemetery following Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Aloysius' Church tomorrow.