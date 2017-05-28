Mayo GAA club left heartbroken by young player's passing

28 May 2017

The Breaffy club in Mayo are mourning the death of 12-year-old Faye Lavin. RIP.

Breaffy GAA - the club of Mayo star Aidan O'Shea - has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of its youngest members.

Twelve-year-old Faye Lavin, who was part of Breaffy's U14 girls' football team and was a sixth class pupil of the local St. John's National School, died suddenly on Thursday.

All activities involving Breaffy GAA over the weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

Faye will be laid to rest in Breaffy Cemetery following Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Aloysius' Church tomorrow.




Most Read Stories

Mayo GAA club left heartbroken by young player's passing

Kerry footballer served ban for failed drug test

McGlinchey eager to build on Cork performance

Ryan chasing soccer glory

Live: Sunday Match Tracker

Reunion for Offaly's 1997 football heroes


Android app on Google Play