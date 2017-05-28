Ryan chasing soccer glory 28 May 2017





Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland winning forward Colin Ryan is chasing another national title today – in soccer.

Ryan, who is taking an indefinite break from the Clare hurling panel, is part of the county’s junior soccer team that faces Inishowen in the Oscar Traynor Cup final.

“I am going into this final with the same personal approach as I would have for any national final I have gone into,” the Newmarket sharpshooter told the Clare Champion.

“It’s slightly different because, maybe, the build-up is a bit more muted. There aren’t as many around watching what you are doing and you are not going to get 80,000 in Inishowen. It is different that way but personally, and as a team, it’s very much the same for any national final.”

Ryan cited a loss of appetite for inter-county hurling after a decade playing as his reason for stepping away from the Banner County set-up at the end of last season. Since then, the former Portsmouth triallist has resumed his soccer career with his local club Newmarket Celtic and the Clare junior team.