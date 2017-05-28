Reunion for Offaly's 1997 football heroes 28 May 2017





©INPHO/James Meehan. The Offaly team that lined out against Meath in the 1997 Leinster SFC final at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Meehan.

A 20th anniversary reunion of Offaly’s 1997 Leinster SFC winning team will take place next month.

Club Faithful, the Offaly GAA Supporters’ Club, are organising the reunion which will be held just before Offaly’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath on Sunday week, June 11. The event will take place in the Tullamore GAA Centre, which is across the road from O’Connor Park, at 12.15pm with a limited number of tickets (€15) available. Tommy Lyons, who masterminded the triumph, and Meath great Bernard Flynn will be among the guests.

Offaly famously won the Delaney Cup from Division 4 of the National League before losing the All-Ireland semi-final to Mayo. With their full forward line of Vinny Claffey, Roy Malone and Peter Brady scoring 3-8 between them, the Faithful produced a swashbuckling display to defeat the then reigning All-Ireland champions Meath by 3-17 to 1-15 in the Leinster final.

Sadly for Offaly, they haven’t scaled the same heights since, with their last Leinster final appearance coming in 2006 when they succumbed to Dublin.