Munster JFC: All too easy for the Rebels 27 May 2017



Cork booked their ticket for this year's Munster JFC final with a comfortable 3-21 to 0-9 semi-final success over Waterford this evening.

The Rebels led by 1-6 to 0-5 at the halfway stage but cut loose in the second-half to finish with 21 points to spare.

John Cronin, Eoghan Buckley and Seamus Hickey netted the goals for Cork who now advance to a final meeting with the winners of Kerry v Limerick on June 27.