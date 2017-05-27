LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

27 May 2017

Waterford's Tommy Prendergast with Kevin O'Driscoll and Paul Kerrigan of Cork during their side's Munster SFC quarter-final clash at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

There's quarter-final action tonight in the Leinster SHC and Munster SFC.

Two keenly-contested derbies are in store as Westmeath entertain Offaly in Mullingar in the Leinster senior hurling championship and Waterford host Cork in the Munster senior football championship.

The visitors are favourites in both games but could the Lake County and Na Deise have something up their sleeves?

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.




