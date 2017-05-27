Back to the future for Offaly hurling 27 May 2017





Offaly manager Kevin Ryan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Offaly manager Kevin Ryan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Offaly senior hurling manager Kevin Ryan is planning for the future, according to his namesake, Sean Ryan.

Speaking to The Irish Independent, the 30-year-old – who will line out at left half-back this evening against Westmeath – revealed that the Waterford native is thinking long term when it comes to Faithful County hurling.

“We haven't had much success over the last couple of years. Kevin is looking at getting as much as he can out of his initial year, but he's definitely thinking of the long-term as well.

“He wants to bring in the younger lads, get them trained up to a fitness level that's required of inter-county and make sure going forward Offaly is back on the rise.

“I get the impression off him that there is a bit of fore-planning with him. When you are at the other end of the scale you want instant results too so that's important also.

“We probably haven't got the best press over the years, but inside the dressing room we are very positive. Especially the younger lads.

“We don't read too much into it, we're well hardened now at this stage after listening to different things. It doesn't really affect us. Ninety-nine per cent of the panel don't pass much heed to it.”