Tadhg Furlong doing Wexford proud, says O'Hanlon 27 May 2017





Ireland's Tadhg Furlong

Wexford hurling star Matthew O'Hanlon feels a great sense of pride when it comes to the rugby exploits of his school mate Tadhg Furlong.

Leinster and Ireland's Furlong is currently preparing for the upcoming tour of New Zealand and O'Hanlon, speaking to gaa.ie ahead of tomorrow's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash with Laois, wished him the best of luck against the mighty All Blacks.

“Tadhg and I are good mates,” O'Hanlon revealed.

“He's pretty much a neighbour of mine at home. We were in school together. He'd be a year younger than me, but we were in the same class.

“I played a bit of rugby with him back in the day, but I'm just delighted to see him getting on so well. He's worked very, very hard over the last number of years and he's reaping the rewards for it now and fair play to him.

“Tadhg is as down to earth as they come. He'd have no airs or graces about him. He wouldn't let be that way where we're from!

“It's great to see him mixing with the best rugby players in the world, it's absolutely fantastic. It brings the spotlight to Wexford.

“It's great for him, 24 years of age picked as a Lion, playing for Leinster week in, week out and playing for his country is absolutely massive and best of luck to him now as they go down to New Zealand.”