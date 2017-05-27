Harte has quality players at his disposal 27 May 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The 'weight of expectation' rests easily on Tyrone manager Mickey Harte's shoulders ahead of this summer's Ulster SFC campaign.

The holders will make their bow in this year's competition against Derry in Celtic Park tomorrow and their experienced boss is embracing the tag of favourites.

“I've always suggested there is more trouble going into a competition where people don't think you have a hope,” he pointed out to The Belfast Telegraph.

“That is a more difficult place to be because they don't think that for no reason.

"Yes, you can rise to the occasion and prove them wrong, but I would rather go in with people believing you had the potential to win it because then, there has to be some substance to that.

“I will take any weight of expectation as an endorsement of the belief and the quality of the players we have.”