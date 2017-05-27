Team news: Three debutants in Faithful 15 27 May 2017





Enda Grogan, Padraic Guinan and Oisín Kelly will make their championship bows for Offaly when they meet neighbours Westmeath in the Leinster SHC quarter-final at Cusack Park today.

Grogan (Kilcormac/Killoughey) lines out at left corner-back, with Drumcullen clubman Guinan partnering David King in midfield, while Belmont star Kelly is listed at full-forward.

The starting fifteen shows ten changes from the one which lost to the Lake County by fourteen-points in the championship last season for the first time in 40 years.

Offaly (Leinster SHC v Westmeath): James Dempsey; Ben Conneely, Conor Doughan, Enda Grogan; Sean Gardiner, Dermot Shortt, Sean Ryan; David King, Padraic Guinan; Shane Kinsella, Shane Dooley, Peter Geraghty; Sean Cleary, Oisín Kelly, Emmett Nolan.