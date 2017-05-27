Team news: Three debutants in Faithful 15
27 May 2017
Offaly's Padraic Guinan.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Enda Grogan, Padraic Guinan and Oisín Kelly will make their championship bows for Offaly when they meet neighbours Westmeath in the Leinster SHC quarter-final at Cusack Park today.
Grogan (Kilcormac/Killoughey) lines out at left corner-back, with Drumcullen clubman Guinan partnering David King in midfield, while Belmont star Kelly is listed at full-forward.
The starting fifteen shows ten changes from the one which lost to the Lake County by fourteen-points in the championship last season for the first time in 40 years.
Offaly (Leinster SHC v Westmeath): James Dempsey; Ben Conneely, Conor Doughan, Enda Grogan; Sean Gardiner, Dermot Shortt, Sean Ryan; David King, Padraic Guinan; Shane Kinsella, Shane Dooley, Peter Geraghty; Sean Cleary, Oisín Kelly, Emmett Nolan.