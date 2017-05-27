Team news: Limerick show their hand

27 May 2017

Limerick's Iain Corbett against Kerry.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Limerick team that will take to the Cusack Park, Ennis field for tomorrow's Munster SFC quarter-final clash with Clare has been named.

Centre-back Ian Corbett will captain the Billy Lee managed side and proceedings will get underway at 3.30pm.

Limerick (Munster SFC v Clare) – Donal O'Sullivan; Daniel Daly, Johnny McCarthy, Sean O'Dea; Paul White, Iain Corbett, Brian Fanning; Darragh Treacy, David Ward; Peter Nash, James Naughton, Garrett Noonan; Seamus O'Carroll, Danny Neville, Ger Collins.




