Team news: Cooney returns for Tribesmen

26 May 2017

Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates scoring a goal ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

In the only change from the league final, Conor Cooney is back in the Galway attack for Sunday's Leinster SHC quarter-final against Dublin in Tullamore.

Cooney missed Micheál Donoghue's side's 16-point dismantling of Tipperary in the league decider but he has recovered from injury to be fit for this weekend.

He regains his position in the full-forward line ahead of Niall Burke who was a late call up in place of the St Thomas ace at the Gaelic Grounds last month.

New York-based Johnny Glynn made his first appearance for the Tribesmen since the 2015 All-Ireland final as a substitute against Tipp but he won't be travelling home for their championship opener.

Galway (Leinster SHC v Dublin): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, Paul Killeen; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Jason Flynn, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney.




Most Read Stories

Leinster SHC preview: Galway and Wexford look to dethrone Cats

Offaly hero Malone hangs up his boots

'I certainly won't be back to steward ever again in Ballybofey'

O'Shea boost for Mayo but Rochford criticises targeting of him

Team news: Peter Canavan's son in Tyrone minor 15

Free shuttle bus service for Down and Armagh fans


Android app on Google Play