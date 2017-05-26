Team news: Cooney returns for Tribesmen 26 May 2017





Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates scoring a goal ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates scoring a goal ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

In the only change from the league final, Conor Cooney is back in the Galway attack for Sunday's Leinster SHC quarter-final against Dublin in Tullamore.

Cooney missed Micheál Donoghue's side's 16-point dismantling of Tipperary in the league decider but he has recovered from injury to be fit for this weekend.

He regains his position in the full-forward line ahead of Niall Burke who was a late call up in place of the St Thomas ace at the Gaelic Grounds last month.

New York-based Johnny Glynn made his first appearance for the Tribesmen since the 2015 All-Ireland final as a substitute against Tipp but he won't be travelling home for their championship opener.

Galway (Leinster SHC v Dublin): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, Paul Killeen; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Jason Flynn, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney.