Team news: A first football championship start for Walsh since 2014 26 May 2017





Cork's Aidan Walsh.

Cork's Aidan Walsh.

Aidan Walsh will make his first since championship appearance for the Cork footballers since 2014 against Waterford at Fraher Field tomorrow as manager Peadar Healy hands Kevin Crowley his senior debut.

An All-Ireland winner with the Rebel footballers in 2010, Walsh combined both codes in 2014 before deciding to focus solely on hurling for the foreseeable future.

However, after the hurlers exit from the championship in 2016, the Kanturk dual-star rejoined the football panel ahead of their qualifier defeat to Donegal that summer.

Meanwhile, Millstreet clubman Kevin Crowley is set for his first championship start at left half-back as team-captain Paul Kerrigan leads the side from left corner-forward.

Cork (Munster SFC v Waterford): Ken O'Halloran; James Loughrey, Jamie O'Sullivan, Stephen Cronin; Tomas Clancy, Michael Shields, Kevin Crowley; Aidan Walsh, Ruairi Deane; Kevin O'Driscoll, Mark Collins, John O'Rourke; Colm O'Neill, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Subs: Ryan Price, Alan O'Connor, Barry O'Driscoll, Colm O'Driscoll, Donncha O'Connor, Gary Murphy, Ian Maguire, John McLoughlin, Kevin Conlon, Sean Powter, Sean White.