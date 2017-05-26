Ladies: Lidl Teams of the League announced 26 May 2017





Mayo's Orla Conlon with Orla Finn of Cork during the 2016 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final at Parnell Park.

The Lidl Teams of the League were announced this evening at Croke Park. The 4 Lidl Teams of the League were named comprising the best players from each of the four divisions. The players were nominated by opposition managers after each round of the league with the players that received the most nominations selected on their divisional representative team.

Caroline O'Hanlon continued her remarkable record of having been named on the Lidl NFL Team of the League every year, except one, since the awards were established in 2009, O'Hanlon is joined on the Division 1 team by her Armagh teammate, Aimee Mackin. Lidl Division 1 finalists, Cork and Donegal have 3 representatives each as Marie Ambrose, Eimear Scally and Orla Finn are selected for Cork and Karen Guthrie, Yvonne McMonagle and Geraldine McLaughlin selected from Donegal.

Cavan and Westmeath dominate the Division 2 selection with Rachel Dillon, Laura Brennan and Maud Annie Foley representing the champions and Sinead Greene, Donna English, Aishling Sheridan and Aisling Doonan selected from the Division 2 runners up. Lidl NFL Division 3 Finalists; Wexford and Tipperary, are both represented by 5 players on the Division 3 team and, similarly, the Division 4 finalists; Longford and Wicklow are both represented by 3 players each.

The Lidl Manager of the League in association with the Irish Daily Star was also announced with Westmeath's Stephen Maxwell announced as the overall winner. Maxwell guided the Westmeath ladies to promotion to the top division of the League after surviving a thrilling drawn final with Cavan before turning on the style to clinch the title and make up for the disappointment of losing at the same stage in 2016. Longford's James Daly (April) and Lidl Division 1 winning Cork Manager, Ephie Fitzgerald (May) were also honoured with Lidl Manager of the Month awards in association with the Irish Daily Star.

Division 4 Lidl NFL Team of the League

Roisin Gleeson (Fermanagh) Anne Roche (Carlow) Eimear Murray (Louth) Sarah Hogan (Wicklow) Emer Heaney (Longford) Mairead Reynolds (Longford) Chloe Dahunsi (Antrim) Jacinta Brady (Longford) Jackie Kinch (Wicklow) Paula Murray (Louth) Emma Doherty (Derry) Clare Walsh (Wicklow) Cliodhna Ní Shéa (Carlow) Sharon Murphy (Fermanagh) Michelle Farrell (Longford)

Lidl NFL Division 3 Team of the League

Michelle Guckian (Leitrim) Bríd Condon (Tipperary) Siobhan Condon (Tipperary) Sarah Harding Kenny (Wexford) Clara Donnelly (Wexford) Olivia Giltenane (Limerick) Emma Buckley (Tipperary) Bernie Breen (Wexford) Ellee McEvoy (Offaly) Mairead Daly (Offaly) Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary) Jenny Higgins (Roscommon) Aisling Murphy (Wexford) Aishling Moloney (Tipperary) Fiona Rochford (Wexford)

Lidl NFL Division 2 Team of the League

Katie Hannon (Waterford) Rachel Dillon (Westmeath) Laurie Ryan (Clare) Aisling Curley (Kildare) Sinead Greene (Cavan) Neamh Woods (Tyrone) Laura Brennan (Westmeath) Donna English (Cavan) Maud Annie Foley (Westmeath) Ailish Considine (Clare) Stephanie O’Reilly (Sligo) Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois) Aishling Sheridan (Cavan) Niamh O’Dea (Clare) Aisling Doonan (Cavan)

Lidl NFL Team of the League Division 1

Yvonne Byrne (Mayo) Marie Ambrose (Cork) Olwyn Carey (Dublin) Aislinn Desmond (Kerry) Aoife McAnespie (Monaghan) Noelle Healy (Dublin) Sinead Burke (Galway) Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh) Karen Guthrie (Donegal) Yvonne McMonagle (Donegal) Aimee Mackin (Armagh) Carla Rowe (Dublin) Eimear Scally (Cork) Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal) Orla Finn (Cork)

Lidl Manager of the League in association with the Irish Daily Star:

Stephen Maxwell (Westmeath)

Lidl Managers of the Month in association with the Irish Daily Star:

May: Ephie Fitzgerald (Cork)

April: James Daly (Longford)

March: Shane Ronayne (Tipperary)

February: Kevin Doogue (Laois)