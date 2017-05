Team news: Barton gives championship debuts to four players 26 May 2017





Fermanagh's Ryan Jones with Carlus McWilliams of Derry.

Derry boss Damian Barton has given four players their Ulster SFC debuts ahead of Sunday's quarter-final derby against Tyrone at Celtic Park.

Goalkeeper Ben McKinless, right corner-back Niall Keenan, left half-back Carlus McWilliams and right corner-forward Danny Tallon will all make their first championship starts.

It's a long awaited championship debut for McWilliams (Ballinascreen) who made his first league start four years ago under Brian McIver while U21 trio McKinless (Ballinderry), Keenan (Castledawson) and Tallon (Glen) are relatively new to the senior ranks

Top marksman James Kielt misses out through suspension while goalkeeper Thomas Mallon dropped himself off the panel in recent weeks.

Derry (Ulster SFC v Tyrone): Ben McKinless; Niall Keenan, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Ciaran McFaul, Chrissy McKaigue, Carlus McWilliams; Conor McAtamney, Danny Heavron; Ryan Bell, Niall Loughlin, Enda Lynn; Danny Tallon, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron.

Subs: Conor McLarnon, Michael McEvoy, Shane McGuigan, Conor Nevin, Mark Lynch, Charlie Kielt, Peter Hagan, Oisin Duffin, Conor McGrogan, Gavin O'Neill, Conor Doherty.