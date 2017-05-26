GAA on TV this weekend: Ulster and Leinster ties whet the appetite 26 May 2017





A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

The television cameras are in Ulster and Leinster this weekend.



We have two live games to look forward to.



Sunday 28 May



RTE2, 1.30pm, Derry v Tyrone, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)



BBC2 NI, 1.45pm, Derry v Tyrone, Ulster SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)



RTE2, 3.40pm, Galway v Dublin, Leinster SHC quarter-final (Throw-in 4pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game

Highlights from the weekend’s championship action as Des Cahill is joined by Ciaran Whelan, Eddie Brennan, Ger Loughnane and Rory Kavanagh to introduce highlights and discussion of the weekend's GAA games.



Monday 29 May

TG4, 8pm, GAA USA

Episode 3 - In the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, the sidelined and under-funded GAA in America was on its knees. In 1947, the All-Ireland final was staged at the Polo Grounds in New York, and this unlikely event would have a lasting legacy, giving the sport a much-needed boost.