Offaly hero Malone hangs up his boots

26 May 2017

Roy Malone gives the thumbs up after Rhode's 2010 Leinster club SFC semi-final victory over Skryne in Navan where he came on as a substitute and scored a late goal.
Twenty years after his two goals propelled Offaly to a famous Leinster SFC final victory over Meath, Roy Malone has decided to call time on his playing career.

Lining out at full forward, the dashing Malone was a real thorn in the side of the then reigning All-Ireland champions, with his second goal being one of the finest solo scores ever seen in Croke Park. He also won a National League medal in 1998 and a Leinster U21 medal in 1995, and was an Offaly SFC medallist with Rhode on seven occasions.

Relive Roy's two goals against Meath in the 1997 Leinster final here...

Roy, whose younger brother Barry was also involved in the Faithful County's successes of the late 1990s, ended his playing days with Rhode's intermediate side.




