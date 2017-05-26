Offaly hero Malone hangs up his boots 26 May 2017





Roy Malone gives the thumbs up after Rhode's 2010 Leinster club SFC semi-final victory over Skryne in Navan where he came on as a substitute and scored a late goal.

Twenty years after his two goals propelled Offaly to a famous Leinster SFC final victory over Meath, Roy Malone has decided to call time on his playing career.

Lining out at full forward, the dashing Malone was a real thorn in the side of the then reigning All-Ireland champions, with his second goal being one of the finest solo scores ever seen in Croke Park. He also won a National League medal in 1998 and a Leinster U21 medal in 1995, and was an Offaly SFC medallist with Rhode on seven occasions.

Relive Roy's two goals against Meath in the 1997 Leinster final here...

Youtube credit: PJ's Classic GAA Channel

Roy, whose younger brother Barry was also involved in the Faithful County's successes of the late 1990s, ended his playing days with Rhode's intermediate side.