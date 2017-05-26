Team news: Deise hand Murray his first championship start 26 May 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Conor Murray.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Conor Murray is the sole championship debutant in the Waterford team to face Cork in tomorrow's Munster SFC quarter-final at Fraher Field.

Manager Tom McGlinchey hands Murray his first championship start at left half-forward but it won't be the Rathgormack clubman's first taste of action at this level as he came on as a substitute in last year's defeats to Tipperary and Leitrim.

Plotting the downfall of his native county, McGlinchey can call on eleven of the starting fifteen that took to the field against Leitrim in the 2016 qualifiers with Maurice O'Gorman, Patrick Hurney, Liam Lawlor and Lorcan O Corraoin being the absentees.

Waterford (Munster SFC v Cork): Stephen Enright; Brian Looby, Thomas O’Gorman, Tadhg O hUallachain; James McGrath, Stephen Prendergast, Ray O Ceallaigh; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Michael O’Halloran, Paul Whyte, Conor Murray; Donie Breathnach, Joey Veale, Gavin Crotty.