Ryan admits to confidence issue 26 May 2017





Eamonn Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Eamonn Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Selector Eamonn Ryan admits Cork have been affected by criticism, but reckons one win could change their mindset.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror ahead of tomorrow evening's Munster SFC quarter-final against Waterford, the 10-time All-Ireland winning ladies football manager explained: "It's massively frustrating for the lads, they're are working so hard. I couldn't find fault with them.



"But it's just not happening in the games. I'm hoping it will some day and we'll take off from there.



"It (the criticism) is at a very public stage now. They just can't avoid hearing the criticism. That does have an effect on them. Now, you wouldn't see it at training. You couldn't question their commitment at training.



"It's just they don't seem to do it on the day.



"It's quite conceivable that it will happen, like turning on a switch. It could take the tiniest thing to turn it, some fella just grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck and others being inspired by that.



"It's very easy trot out very intellectual ideas about how it could be done. It happens almost like a light switch."

