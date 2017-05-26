Kissane: Last year's result is irrelevant 26 May 2017





Limerick coach Paudie Kissane says last year’s defeat to Clare won’t matter when the two counties meet in Sunday’s Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park.

The Shannonsiders are 10/3 outsiders for the trip to Ennis, where they’ll look to turn the tables on their neighbours from last summer’s corresponding fixture and Kissane – a former team trainer with Clare – says the barrage of changes for the Treaty men over the past 12 months makes last year’s result “irrelevant”.

”We are looking forward to the game which is the right way but at the same time we know it’s going to be a challenge - we are going to have to play right well to be competitive first of all and then we will see after that,” the former Cork All-Ireland winner told the Limerick Leader.

“I hate the word transition but there are obviously a lot of changes since last year. Last year’s result is irrelevant there have been so many changes.

”It’s important not to dwell too much on previous years. It’s a new panel and a new team and it’s about 2017 and learning from January, February, March, April of this year and not necessarily 2016 and before.

“You got to focus on the now and get on with it and that’s why I hate the word transition - granted there are a lot of changes from last year but sometimes transition can be used as an excuse. I think we are a young team that has made initial steps forward and there is more there and how long that will take who knows but we definitely need to improve come championship day against Clare.”