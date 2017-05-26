Free shuttle bus service for Down and Armagh fans 26 May 2017





Down and Armagh minor players with Jarlath Tinnelly, Down GAA County Committee, Brian McAvoy, Provincial Secretary, Ulster GAA, Michael Geoghegan, PRO, Ulster GAA, Greg McLaughlin, Translink Service Delivery Manager & Mickey Savage, Armagh GAA County Committee.

The Ulster Council is teaming up with Translink to provide a free shuttle bus service for Down and Armagh fans to and from Pairc Esler for the Ulster SFC quarter-final on Sunday week, June 4.

Double decker buses will operate from Burren GAA club (and travel via Warrenpoint), St Paul’s School, Bessbrook and Newry Train Station. The shuttle buses will also operate after the match to return patrons to their pick-up point.

The use of Newry Train Station as part of the service will be beneficial to patrons travelling from Belfast/Portadown (Lurgan) and a noon departure has been organised specifically to meet the incoming train that will be arriving in Newry. Buses leaving St. Paul’s High School at 12.30 and 13.00 will also call at the Newry Train station. The first buses will leave Burren & St Paul’s at 11am.

Full information on pick up times and points is available at Ulstergaa.ie/shuttlebusservice

An additional shuttle bus will operate from the Albert Basin car park to Páirc Esler (to the match only – no return) and supporters are welcome to avail of this free service.

Patrons attending the game should be aware that there will be no parking available in the immediate vicinity of Páirc Esler on the day of the match – this includes Kilmorey Street, Warrenpoint Road, Old Warrenpoint Road or on the dual carriageway.