Duignan expects better Offaly performance 26 May 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie.

Michael Duignan believes Offaly have improved significantly since their Leinster SHC loss to Westmeath last year.

Offaly are hellbent on avenging that 14-point defeat to their neighbours in Mullingar tomorrow evening and speaking to RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland, former Faithful star Duignan stated: "Offaly were beaten by 14 points in Westmeath last year, which was a huge shock.

"It was a great win for Westmeath and they went on to beat Kilkenny in the Under 21 championship. So there are signs of massive improvement in Westmeath hurling.

"But Offaly have improved a good bit this year. Some of the U21 players like Ben Connelly, Paddy Delaney and Oisin Kelly have really matured and played well this year in the league. In some of their recent challenge matches they've been putting up big scores.

"It's a big ask to go there and turn around a 14-point deficit from last year but Offaly will be very determined to do so and that they will win it."