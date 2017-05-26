Loughnane highlights Tipp's 'big flaws' 26 May 2017



Ger Loughnane has reiterated his belief that Tipperary are not the team they are made out to be.

Speaking on RTÉ 2FM’s Game On last evening in the wake of the All-Ireland champions' shock All-Ireland SHC quarter-final loss to Cork last Sunday, Loughnane highlighted the problems facing manager Michael Ryan as they switch their attention to the All-Ireland qualifiers.

“The thing about Tipperary, even though they won the All-Ireland [last year], there were big flaws in their team," the outspoken Clare man said.

“There are big flaws in their defence with pace, and with at least two of their personnel. Their goalie [Darren Gleeson] is 36 years of age now, they always had a problem in the half forward line with ball-winners, and they need to get an extra midfielder.

“Too much was read into the All-Ireland last year. Kilkenny were desperately poor on the day, both on the sideline and on the field.

“Tipp looked so convincing because they have such a fantastic skill level and because they have such a great full forward line. But if you take out that full forward line, the team, apart from the Mahers when the ball comes in top of them, are rather limited.”