'Derry are going to be stronger in the championship' 26 May 2017





Tyrone's Aidan McCrory celebrates scoring a goal against Dublin.

Aidan McCrory says Tyrone are anticipating an entirely different approach from Derry in Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final derby at Celtic Park.

The Oak Leafers slumped to relegation from Division 2 of the National League this past spring, losing in four of their seven outings, but Red Hands defender McCrory says that he and his team mates will need to be on top of their game as he expects Damian Barton’s men to try and hit the ground running for the summer this weekend.

“Derry are going to be stronger in the championship than was the case in the National League when they were missing a lot of players. We’ll definitely not be expecting them to play the way they did in the league,” the Errigal Ciaran club man told the Ulster Herald this week.

“We’ve been working on what tactic to work on and basically develop our work teamwork. But it all depends on what happens in the game.

“The players have benefited from the club league matches in the past few weeks. We just want to play football and we’ve enjoyed the club games.

“There’s always a risk of injury, but you could get injured in training as handy. A lot of changes have taken place since I came into the panel, but the things that are the same is that we all want to improve and play more football.”