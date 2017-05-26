Rogers eager to eliminate errors 26 May 2017





Derry's Brendan Rogers.

Brendan Rogers believes Derry contributed to their own downfall against Tyrone 12 months ago by making basic mistakes and wants to put that right on Sunday.

The Oak Leafers lost to their arch-rivals by 11 points and many are expecting a similar outcome this weekend in light of Derry's league relegation in the spring. But dual star Rogers is adamant that Derry are better than they showed last year.

"The first half was very tight last year," he points out in the Irish News.

"We made two errors in five minutes and conceded two goals. Up until that point, I think we might have been a point up, but they got two goals and maybe tagged on a couple of frees to go in well ahead at half-time.

"It just shows you wonderfully well how five minutes can effect a game. It was just two mistakes and I made one of them. I gave away a ball and two kick-passes later it was in the back of the net.

"Hopefully we can minimise mistakes on Sunday and show we're better than that."