Watch: O'Donnell has taken an unusual path to Dublin hurling set-up 26 May 2017





From Zimbabwe to Croke Park, Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell has taken an unconventional path to becoming an inter-county hurler.

The Whitehall-Colmcille clubman was born in the African country before moving to Dublin as a six-year-old. He was introduced to hurling by his father who has supported throughout his career.

“My dad has been a massive influence on my sporting life," the 21-year-old explains in a minidoc on AIG's YouTube channel ahead of Dublin's Leinster SHC quarter-final against Galway on Sunday.

"He always said before a game, that it’s not about the size of you, it’s about the heart you have.”