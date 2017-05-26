Team news: Peter Canavan's son in Tyrone minor 15 26 May 2017





Darragh Canavan in action for St Ciaran's, Ballygawley against Ballinrobe CS.

Peter Canavan's son Darragh has been named to start at top of the left for Tyrone in Sunday's Ulster MFC quarter-final against Derry at Celtic Park.

Darragh has been a fixture in attack for the county U17's this season, scoring five points in their recent provincial semi-final win against Down and now face Cavan in next month's decider. The Errigal Ciaran youngster helped his school St Ciaran's, Ballygawley to their first ever MacLarnon Cup success earlier this year and a place in the All-Ireland (Paddy Drummond Cup) final at Croke Park where they fell narrowly to Ballinrobe CS after extra-time.

His club team-mate Peter Og McCartan captain's the minor side from centre-forward as they aim for a provincial double having beaten Derry by 1-9 to 0-9 in the last ever minor league final in April.

Tyrone (Ulster MFC v Derry): Lorcan Quinn; Ciaran Breen, Antoin Fox, Peader Mullin; Damien McGuigan, Conall Grimes, Conall Devlin; Brian McNulty, Ruairi Gormley; Matthew McGuigan, Peter Og McCartan, Daniel Millar; Jude Campbell, PT Cunningham, Darragh Canavan.