O'Shea boost for Mayo but Rochford criticises targeting of him 26 May 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Stephen Rochford celebrate after the win over Tipperary. Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Stephen Rochford celebrate after the win over Tipperary.

By Daragh Small

Mayo have received the perfect boost as they bid to dethrone Connacht champions Galway with Aidan O’Shea being declared fit to play in Sunday fortnight’s semi-final clash.

Manager Stephen Rochford said that while O’Shea still has a groin niggle he expects him to be fit having started off the bench in their 2-14 to 0-11 win quarter-final win over Sligo last weekend.

However Rochford hit-out at criticism of the Breaffy clubman and former All-Star in recent weeks.

“Criticism of Mayo players has been going around since I was able to start reading national papers through the 90s,” said Rochford.

“Aidan is unfortunately getting spot-light at the moment. It’s really unfortunate that one of our top players is being picked out.

“But Aidan is a big guy, his attention to keep his focus on his football and the squad aren’t being distracted by that and that is what’s important to us.

“Aidan has been unfortunate in that his game-time hasn’t been as much as he would like it or us. But Aidan’s demeanour and body language is fine at the moment.

“When you haven't got your hands on the Holy Grail means you are an easy target. But why we are (susceptible to criticism) doesn’t concern me.

“Focusing on what people at laptops and columnists have to say about us won’t save a point and won’t score a point for us in two and a half weeks.”

Rochford said that aside from a slight injury to Kevin McLoughlin (back), who sat out training on Wednesday, at this stage Mayo have close to a full clean bill of health heading into their tie with Galway at Pease Stadium on June 11.

“I am very impressed with Galway. They have shown that steady progression over the last two or three years,” said Rochford.

“Their U-21s had a fine run in the U-21 championship, their minors put on quite a display here a number of weeks ago.

“The seniors now are FBD champions, Division 2 champions, Connacht champions, that cabinet is getting fairly packed.

“We know that it’s going to be quite a battle going up into their back garden but one that we are quietly looking forward to.”