McKinless keen to grab his chance 25 May 2017





Derry's Ben McKinless.

Derry deputy goalkeeper Ben McKinless says he would love to take his chance with both hands if selected for Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Tyrone.

McKinless is likely to be given the opportunity to impress manager Damian Barton this weekend after first choice ‘keeper Thomas Mallon’s shock decision to withdraw from the squad this month.

The Ballinderry teenager says he relishing this weekend’s derby at Celtic Park, where the hosts will be looking to oust the Ulster champions and avenge last year’s 11-point drubbing in the corresponding fixture.

"Everyone is talking about how many times Tyrone beat us last year and all that, but the fact of the matter is that this is a whole new ball game on Sunday,” the 18-year-old is quoted saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

“For a start, both teams have undergone changes from last year, we both have learned from our experiences in the league and we know it is all to play for.

"Experience obviously means a lot in terms of the Ulster Championship but I think now in the modern game if a player is deemed to be good enough then he will be put into any side irrespective of his age.

"If I get my chance on Sunday I would love to take it with both hands. I am certainly looking forward to the game because these are the kind of occasions for which you train hard and apply yourself during the winter."