Derry 'capable of rising to the occasion' - Lynn 25 May 2017





Derry captain Enda Lynn has called on Oak Leaf fans to let their voices be heard when Tyrone come to Celtic Park this weekend.

At 4/1 odds, Damian Barton’s side will be looking to avenge last year’s 11-point Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat to the Red Hands at the same venue and the Greenlough clubman says he hopes that the fans can be their “16th man” in Sunday’s derby.

"I think our supporters have a big part to play and I hope they make their voices heard," Lynn told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Obviously as reigning Ulster champions Tyrone are going to be favourites, but with the full-throated backing of our own fans I think we are capable of rising to the occasion.

"An Ulster semi-final meeting with Donegal is on the menu for the winners and that would certainly be quite something from our perspective, although Tyrone will surely have their sights very much fixed on retaining the trophy. It should be quite a game no matter how you look at it."