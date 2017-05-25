Clare clash too soon for experienced Limerick duo 25 May 2017





Limerick have welcomed back Ian Ryan and Seanie Buckley from injury, but they experienced duo are not expected to start against Clare in Sunday's Munster SFC clash.

Having missed the entire NFL campaign, Ryan and Buckley are short of match fitness, but have resumed full training after hernia and knee injuries respectively.

Limerick have played two challenge matches in the last few weeks, but Ryan and Buckley did not feature and Limerick manager Billy Lee stated that the duo will not be rushed back into action.

“It's great to have both of them back on the training ground and I know the boys are delighted to have them back because they bring a wealth of experience and have been fantastic servants to their clubs and county and set the standards in terms of dedication,” said Lee.

“Ian and Seanie have just come back in and they have their own challenges in terms of getting themselves back fit and we have to be patient to allow them get back fully from their injuries.”