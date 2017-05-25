'Davy is doing what he can' 25 May 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Wexford hurling star Lee Chin says manager Davy Fitzgerald is still getting the best out of his players despite currently serving an eight-week suspension.

Fitzgerald was hit with the two-month ban after entering the field of play and clashing with two Tipperary players during his side’s Allianz League semi-final defeat to the All-Ireland champions at Nowlan Park last month.

It means that the he will sit in the stands when they Slayneysiders take on Laois in this Sunday’s Leinster SHC quarter-final in Portlaoise and Chin feels that the Clare native owes nothing to the players ahead of this weekend.

"In terms of training, he’s only there in spirit, so all we can do is be in contact in any way we can," Chin told the Irish Sun.

"I’ve sat down with him on a couple of occasions, met in certain places. In some ways it is difficult, but Davy is doing what he can. We’re happy enough, and his backroom team have picked up the reins, and done a great job so far.

"It is five weeks into it now, so you are used to what is going on. Davy being Davy, he is still getting the best out of you.

"He is still motivating fellas and driving you on. And it is the same with the backroom team, Davy will be just as hard on those guys as he is with the players."

A win for the Model men this weekend would pit them into a Leinster semi-final date with holders Kilkenny on June 10th, which Fitzgerald would also miss as a result of his suspension.