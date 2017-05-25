Minister McHugh helps launch Global Games Development Fund 25 May 2017





At the Launch Of The 2017 Global Games Development Fund were Armagh footballer Jamie Clarke, GAA President Aogan O'Fearghail, Minister for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh T.D. and Donegal ladies footballer Aoife McDonnell. At the Launch Of The 2017 Global Games Development Fund were Armagh footballer Jamie Clarke, GAA President Aogan O'Fearghail, Minister for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh T.D. and Donegal ladies footballer Aoife McDonnell.

The Minister for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh T.D., was joined by the Uachtarán of the GAA, Aogán Ó Fearghail, yesterday (Wednesday) at the launch of the Global Games Development Fund in Iveagh House.

Since 2013, through the Global Games Development Fund, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the GAA have provided matched funding for developmental projects in GAA clubs in Asia, Australasia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America. The Fund provides financial support specifically for projects and initiatives that increase or improve opportunities for the Irish Diaspora and other communities abroad to play Gaelic Games. Through the provision of financial assistance, it is the aim of the Fund to support the Irish Diaspora and strengthen Irish networks and Irish identity internationally.

From supporting 14 projects in 2013, this year the Global Games Development Fund will see €252,700 allocated to 59 different projects across the globe. Some projects are one-off events, others have activities lasting the course of a year. All have been truly invaluable in supporting and nurturing a sense of Irish community and many have created important links between the global Irish and their local communities.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Diaspora Affairs and International Development, Joe McHugh T.D., said:

“It is wonderful to see the continued success of the Global Games Development Fund, and to recognise the invaluable work of the Fund in supporting GAA clubs across the globe, to forge greater links with members of our diaspora. I am delighted to continue to support and work in partnership with the GAA in developing networks, strengthening the Irish identity and contributing significantly to the creation and vitality of Irish communities abroad.

It is also important to acknowledge the e fforts being made by the GAA in the development of ladies’ sports. It is great to have Donegal’s Aoife McDonnell here today for this launch and I wish her and her teammates the best of luck for the upcoming season. The importance of Gaelic Games both home and abroad is that it provides a social network and sense of community, as well as a healthy activity for its participants and long may this continue to be the case.

Ireland greatly values our dynamic diaspora, whose energy, expertise and experience has done much to build Ireland’s reach and reputation in the world. It has built strong, familial connections across the globe. In today’s world, where change and uncertainty appear to be the order of the day, our commitment to the Irish abroad remains steadfast.”

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail added:

“I am delighted with the growth of the Global Games Development Fund over the course of the last four years and the positive impact it is having on the ongoing expansion of Gaelic games right around the globe.

“The existence of this fund and the collaboration between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the GAA is tacit acknowledgement of the incredible energy pulsing through our international operation and there are few global Irish networks to rival it.

“On behalf of the GAA and the clubs benefiting across all continents, I’d like to thank Minister Joe McHugh for the government support and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”