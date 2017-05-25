Munster SFC preview: Kingdom fancied for five-in-a-row 25 May 2017





Kerry captain Bryan Sheehan with supporters after the Munster SFC final victory over Tipperary at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The 2017 Munster senior football championship gets up and running on Saturday when Cork visit Waterford in Dungarvan.

The winners will face Tipperary in the semi-finals on June 10th and after last year’s shock defeat to the Premier men on the same stage you get the feeling that Peader Healy’s charges will be keen for a rematch.

Tipp were the surprise package in the 2016 All-Ireland SFC, followed closely by their neighbours Clare who will look to make it back-to-back quarter-final wins over Limerick on Sunday. Colm Collins’ side have home advantage to boot this time round and also have deadly options up front in David Tubridy and Eoin Cleary to inflict more damage on the Shannonsiders.

The victors in Ennis will have champions Kerry to contend with on June 11th and should it be the Banner men then fans will surely be hoping for a better spectacle than last year’s drab All-Ireland quarter-final meeting between the two counties.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side finally put the sword to a record-breaking Dublin side in last month’s National League final, and while they’ve said goodbye to all-time great Colm Cooper they still possess talent richer than any other side in the province.

A 79th provincial crown looks destined for the Kingdom.

Predictions:

Champions: Kerry

Runners-up: Cork

Odds (supplied by Ladbrokes): Kerry 1/4; Cork 9/2; Tipperary 8/1; Clare 33/1; Limerick 250/1; Waterford 1500/1

Fixtures:

May 27: Quarter-final: Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field

May 28: Quarter-final: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park

June 10: Semi-final: Tipperary v Waterford/Cork, Semple Stadium/Pairc Ui Rinn

June 11: Semi-final: Kerry v Clare/Limerick, Fitzgerald Stadium/Cusack Park

July 2: Final: Kerry/Clare/Limerick v Tipperary/Waterford/Cork