Team news: Leitrim to start with five debutants in attack 25 May 2017





Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian has handed out five debuts in his starting 15 for Sunday’s Connacht senior football championship quarter-final against London.

All five debutants will start in the team’s forward line, with Gortletteragh’s Jack Heslin, Fenagh St. Caillin’s Ryan O’Rourke, Mohill’s Keith Beirne, Drumreilly’s Conor Gaffney and Melvin Gaels’ Darragh Rooney making their championship bows for their county.

Heslin, Beirne, Rooney and O’Rourke were members of the U21 side which ran Galway close thanks to a sensational turnaround back in March, with the latter having come off the bench in last year’s SFC qualifier defeat to Sligo.

Elsewhere, Donal Wrynn captains the side from centre-back while Lucan Sarsfields clubman Brendan Gallagher is the only non-debutant in the front lines.

Throw-in at Ruislip on Sunday is at 3pm.

Leitrim (Connacht SFC v London): Brendan Flynn; Michael McWeeney, Ronan Gallagher, Paddy Maguire; James Rooney, Donal Wrynn, Oisín Madden; Shane Moran, Damien Moran; Jack Heslin, Brendan Gallagher, Ryan O’Rourke; Keith Beirne, Conor Gaffney, Darragh Rooney