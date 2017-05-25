The wrath of Rath 25 May 2017





Louth captain Padraig Rath wasn't happy with the amount of mistakes the Wee County made against Wicklow.

The Reds eventually came out on top at Parnell Park on Sunday but Rath accepts that a drastically-improved display will be needed when they return to Donnycarney to face neighbours Meath on Sunday week:

"We expected the game to be tough but I think we made hard work for ourselves through mistakes more so than anything," the Dreadnots clubman told The Dundalk Democrat. "We gave them a goal and four points simply from turnovers.

"We got caught with a short kick-out, which was punished by a goal and we gave a couple of balls away in the middle of the field, which saw them hit us on the break.

"We made silly hand and kick passing errors and they're mistakes that we wouldn't make if we were engaged. I think we were a little bit sluggish in the first half especially and it took us too long to get that right."