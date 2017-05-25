McGlinchey hoping it's Waterford's turn 25 May 2017





Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey is hopeful that this is the year that the Deise can record a surprise victory in the championship.

Every year in either hurling or football, there are shocks in the championship and McGlinchey would love if Waterford could produce one against his native county.

Waterford are 11/1 to beat Cork this weekend, but despite there two divisions between the teams, McGlinchey believes that they can make home advantage count.

“We're hoping that the local crowd will come out and get behind the team. With fifteen minutes to go, if we're in the game, we might get this championship shock,” said McGlinchey.

“There's a championship shock every year; we saw it last year with Tipperary against Cork. You see it every year in hurling and football and we're hoping that it might be Waterford's turn this year.”