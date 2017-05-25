Kildare junior star hits 1-12 in defeat 25 May 2017





Kildare's Padraig Fogarty.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kildare's Padraig Fogarty.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kildare’s Padraig Fogarty found himself unlucky to be on the losing side last night after scoring a whopping 1-12 in his county’s Leinster JFC defeat to Meath at Pairc Tailteann.

The Lilywhites went down on a 2-18 to 1-19 scoreline in Navan, where the St Laurences clubman was on fire for the visitors with his 50th minute goal helping propel them back into contention before Cathal McConnell responded in kind at the other end to earn a semi-final berth for the Royals.

A regular for the Lilywhites seniors from 2011 to 2015, Fogarty has yet to feature under manager Cian O’Neill and is now thought to be bound for New Zealand in the coming weeks.