Whyte would welcome more championship games

Waterford's Paul Whyte.

Waterford's Paul Whyte.

In seven years with the Waterford senior footballers, their captain Paul Whyte has made just twelve championship appearances.

Whyte is one of the more experienced members of Tom McGlinchey's squad, but he is still a relative novice in championship terms compared to players in more 'illustrious' footballing counties.

The introduction of the 'Super 8' next year is unlikely to help increase Whyte's appearance count, and he feels that a new championship structure to facilitate all counties would be more beneficial.

“I would be in favour of getting more games. In the last couple of years, it's two games; a Munster game and a qualifier and then your season is over,” Whyte told the Waterford News & Star.

“So maybe a few more games that we can be more competitive in, avoiding the Corks, the Kerrys and the bigger teams. If we were playing Division Three and Four teams, you would be very confident going out every day that you could win a game. The league is probably the best competition that the GAA has at the minute.”

Whyte will lead his side out against Cork in the Munster SFC this weekend and they go into the game as massive underdogs.