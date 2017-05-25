Cork can reach last four - Kerrigan 25 May 2017





Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates scoring a goal. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates scoring a goal. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Cork veteran Paul Kerrigan feels the Rebels can compete with the country’s top guns this summer.

The Nemo Rangers forward admits that Cork have slipped down the rankings in recent years, having won the All-Ireland SFC title in 2010, but feels they’re in a good position to take a scalp against one of the top teams in this year’s championship.

“I think the top four are Dublin, Mayo, Kerry, and either Donegal or Tyrone. We could have had Donegal last year,” Kerrigan told the Irish Examiner.

“We’ve pushed Dublin close in the league in recent years. I definitely think we are capable of catching one of them on our day.

“We’d like to just get back to the August Bank Holiday weekend and push on then to the semi-finals, just challenging the top four and seeing where we are at.”

He added: “This is my 10th season and, in the first five years, we were the team to beat. Now, we are trying to get up there again. It is a different challenge. There are a lot of lads in this panel with underage success, but they’ve never played in an All-Ireland semi, have never won a medal with the seniors.”