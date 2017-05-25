Barrett injury fears eased 25 May 2017





Tipperary corner back Cathal Barrett has NOT become the latest player to suffer from the dreaded cruciate knee ligament injury jinx.

Barrett was helped off the Semple Stadium pitch midway through the second half of Tipperary's Munster SHC quarterfinal defeat to Cork last Sunday.

Initial fears were that Barrett had damaged the cruciate which would have seen him sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

However, a scan has revealed that although there is damage to the knee (grade two medial ligament strain), the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman should be back in action by the end of June.

Tipp manager Michael Ryan should be able to call on the likes of Michael Cahill, Donagh Maher, Barry Heffernan and Patrick 'Bonnar' Maher for the All-Irelad SHC qualifiers as they continue their path back to full fitness after injury.